Gisele Bundchen Apologizes for Comments About Younger Models on Instagram

The supermodel and actress on Thursday said she was "sorry" for her comments in a cover story for Vogue's July issue.

Gisele Bundchen has apologized for a comment she made about the pressures that young models face to self-promote on Instagram.

The supermodel and actress on Thursday said she was "sorry" for comments she made in a cover story for Vogue's July issue, writing on Twitter: "I'm sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood. My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy."

Bundchen continued: "I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media. I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning."

In the story, published Thursday, the 37-year-old told Vogue writer Rob Haskell that her sister created an Instagram for her because she was generally apathetic about the platform. “If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets,” Bundchen said in the story. “It’s not my generation — I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it.”

The comments made Page Six, OK! Magazine and Daily Mail headlines later in the day, with many interpreting her remarks as saying that she was too old and wise for the social media platform that has helped today's top models such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid skyrocket to fame and fortune and given them a unique way to promote not only themselves but partner brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas.

Bundchen's words have been the subject of controversy many times before, most recently after the 2018 Super Bowl, when she was quoted by USA Today as having said, "Sometimes you have to let other people win" and "Sharing is caring," which some interepreted as her saying the New England Patriots "let" the Philadelphia Eagles win. (Her husband is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.)

Read the full apology below.