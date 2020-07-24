Rudy Giuliani Attacks "Disgraceful" NY Yankees Players Who Took a Knee in Protest During National Anthem

The New York Yankees kneel during a moment of silence prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020.

Rudy Giuliani on Friday morning criticized MLB players who took a knee in protest of racial inequality during the National Anthem on Opening Day Thursday night. The former New York mayor specifically blasted the Yankees.

"All those ball players, including the Yankees, taking a knee during the National Anthem of the country that made them millionaires is hypocritical," the supposed die-hard team fan Giuliani said via Twitter.

During the pregame ceremony, members of both the Yankees and Washington Nationals took a knee in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants did the same. A number of players also kneeled in protest of racial inequality and police brutality during the National Anthem.

Giuliani, parroting President Donald Trump, was incensed and used the opportunity to blast the BLM movement with a dubious claim. "Support for BLM, which is provoking attacks on our law enforcement and innocent people all over America, is disgraceful," he tweeted.

Players across the professional leagues have been taking a knee in protest of inequality during the anthem since former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick began the demonstration in 2016. He was blackballed from the NFL for his actions.

However, this year, following the killing of George Floyd which sparked global protests and conversations about racial inequality and injustice for people of color, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for the league's position on players peacefully protesting and encouraged a team to sign Kaepernick.