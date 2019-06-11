Annecy: GKIDS Acquires 'Marona's Fantastic Tale' for North America

The distributor behind Oscar nominees 'Boy and the World' and 'The Secret of the Kells' has picked up Anca Damian's dog story.

Oscar juggernaut GKIDS has acquired the North American rights to Anca Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale, which world premiered in competition at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Damian's Crulic: The Path to Beyond won the top prize at the festival in 2012.

“We have been excited about this film since we saw the first images several years ago. The film combines a unique and wildly inventive visual style with a universal story that goes straight to the heart for anyone who has been lucky enough to spend time with a dog,” said GKIDS president David Jesteadt.

The story follows Marona, a Lab mix, a canine companion who touches humans through her innocence and empathy. After she has an accident, Marona reflects on her past and the love she brought into each of her owners' lives.

Charades is handling worldwide sales, with the deal negotiated by Carole Baraton and GKIDS CEO Eric Beckman.

GKids has a golden touch when it comes to awards season, having The Secret of the Kells, A Cat in Paris, Ernest & Celestine, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya as well as Annecy winner Boy and the World, among the 11 Oscar nominations it's racked up in the past nine years.