Judith Light to Receive GLAAD Honor for "Unending Dedication" to LGBTQ Advocacy

The organization also revealed that Lilly Singh will host the awards program March 19.

Media advocacy organization GLAAD revealed Wednesday that it will honor actress and activist Judith Light with the Excellence in Media award at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The award, which recognizes those who have made a significant contribution in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people, is being handed to Light for her continued efforts toward fighting for LGBTQ issues throughout her career. Light has worked with foundations to crush the stigma toward people living with HIV/AIDS, especially during the 1980s epidemic. More recently, she raised awareness of transgender rights.

"Judith Light stood up for and with LGBTQ people when others in media and entertainment refused to speak up, and she has never left our side, said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. "When the GLAAD Media Awards first started and was a small event with little visibility, she was one of the few entertainers who would join us in calling for LGBTQ representation, so it is only fitting to now honor her advocacy on what has become the largest LGBTQ stage in the world."

Ellis continued to say in her statement, "From standing alongside LGBTQ people during the AIDS crisis, to fighting for marriage equality, to now uplifting transgender people and issues, Judith advocates with a unique passion and an unending dedication that uplifts."

The actress, whose body of work includes film, stage and television, gained visibility in the LGBTQ community when she starred in The Ryan White Story, which followed the true life of teenager Ryan White who was expelled from his school in Indiana after contracting HIV in the '80s. More recently, Light's credits include Transparent and The Politician.

In receiving the honor, Light joins previous recipients including Robert De Niro, Ava DuVernay, Glenn Close, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing and Barbara Walters.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ supporter Lilly Singh, who helms A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC, was chosen to host the upcoming award ceremony. "As she continues to break new ground for LGBTQ people of color on mainstream television, Lilly Singh inspires so many young LGBTQ people who feel like they have never seen themselves represented," said Ellis. "Lilly is hilarious, authentic, and perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of the GLAAD Media Awards."

The event, which will also see Ryan Murphy honored with the Vito Russo award, is set to take place March 19 at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York.