GLAAD Media Awards Pivot to Virtual Ceremony With Appearances by Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and Lena Waithe

The GLAAD Media Awards are going virtual.

The media advocacy organization announced today that its combining two planned ceremonies, one in New York (March 19) and the other in Los Angeles (April 16), into one virtual event scheduled for July 30 and set to stream on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube accounts at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST). A recorded version of the 31st annual awards will air on Logo on Aug. 3. The pivot is due to ongoing restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere are confirmed to host the ceremony with Grammy-nominated and Beyoncé-endorsed Chloe x Halle tapped to perform. Special guests will include Dolly Parton, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, the cast and producers of Pose, Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Lena Waithe, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O’Connell, trans model and advocate Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Brain Michael Smith, Peppermint, Olivia Wilde, activist Raquel Willis, WWE's Sonya Deville, and comedian Benito Skinner.

Awards will be doled out in 29 competitive categories and special recognition but the highest accolades — previously announced awards for Taylor Swift, Ryan Murphy, Judith Light and Janet Mock — have been put on pause and will be "handed out at a later date," per a GLAAD rep.

Said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis: "As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important."

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Delta Air Lines, Gilead, P&G, and Wells Fargo.