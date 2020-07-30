'Pose,' 'Schitt's Creek,' Lil Nas X and Rachel Maddow Among Winners of Virtual GLAAD Media Awards

Top honors in the film categories went to Olivia Wilde's 'Booksmart' and Wanuri Kahiu's 'Rafiki' during a virtual ceremony that replaced events in New York and Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced GLAAD to scrap in-person ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles for its 31st annual awards event but it couldn't stop the show.

The media advocacy organization presented a virtual ceremony tonight on GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube accounts (a version will air on Logo Aug. 3) that featured a long list of LGBTQ stars and allies, a slew of acceptance speeches and even musical performances.

“During this era of political and cultural division, LGBTQ images in media are crucial in accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community and countering the dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s award recipients, including Pose and Schitt’s Creek, continue to bring necessary mainstream visibility to diverse voices within the LGBTQ community, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion and representation in media.”

Big winners included Olivia Wilde's Booksmart as outstanding film; FX's groundbreaking series Pose for outstanding drama series; Pop TV's Schitt's Creek for outstanding comedy series; Amazon and Joey Soloway's Transparent: Musicale Finale for outstanding TV movie; Netflix's Tales of the City reboot for outstanding limited series; and Lil Nas X for outstanding music artist.

Hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, the show also featured performances by Chloe x Halle, Shea Diamond and Ben Platt, and appearances by Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jennifer Garner, Theo Germaine, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Demi Lovato, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O’Connell, Dolly Parton, Peppermint, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Lilly Singh, Charli XCX, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe and Olivia Wilde and many others.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Rafiki (Film Movement)

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): "Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride (YouTube)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: The Bravest Knight (Hulu) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One? (MTV)

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O'Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Video Game: The Outer Worlds (Private Division)

Outstanding Broadway Production: The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — But Advocates Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “The Trans Obituaries Project” by Raquel Willis (Out)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Advocate

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Kids Aren’t Citizens” by Scott Bixby (The Daily Beast)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stonewall 50: The Revolution” produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimons, Victor Limjoco (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)

Outstanding Blog: My Fabulous Disease

Special Recognition: Special (Netflix)

Special Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former news editor, Los Angeles Blade



Special Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]: “Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español) and “Orgullo” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview: “Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: “Amor Sin Condición” Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: “Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano” por Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism - Video or Multimedia: “América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad” por David Casasús (EFE)