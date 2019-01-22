GLAAD Applauds Academy for LGBTQ-Inclusive Oscar Nominations

"Today's Oscar nominees reflect a banner year for LGBTQ inclusion in film," said GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis, calling out films like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Star Is Born,' among others.

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy organization, applauded the Academy for nominating LGBTQ-inclusive films for Oscars this year. The nominations were unveiled Tuesday morning and, according to GLAAD, several of the honored films — especially those that received best picture nods — highlight LGBTQ stories.

GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis noted that half of the best picture nominees — including A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book and The Favourite — involve LGBTQ themes and narratives. For GLAAD, which counts the number of LGBTQ characters in releases from the seven largest film studios in its annual Studio Responsibility Index, this recognition seems to signal a move in the right direction.

"Today’s list of Oscar nominees reflect a banner year for LGBTQ inclusion in film and a signal that the Academy and its members are rightfully prioritizing diverse storytelling at a time when audiences and critics alike are calling for more," Ellis said in a statement. "The diversity across the full list of nominations should be celebrated and will no doubt lead to more inclusive, culture-changing films."

She added, "The majority of the LGBTQ-inclusive films highlight the stories of LGBTQ people throughout history showing that LGBTQ people and issues have always existed and that now is the time to tell these powerful and moving stories."

There was more LGBTQ representation in other categories, including If Beale Street Could Talk's nomination for best adapted screenplay. The film was adapted by Barry Jenkins from the novel of the same name by legendary gay author and activist James Baldwin.

Additional LGBTQ nominees include writer Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), documentary filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (End Game) and composer/lyricist team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Mary Poppins Returns). Additionally, Marguerite — nominated for best live-action short — tells the LGBTQ-inclusive story of an aging woman and her nurse who develop a friendship that inspires the patient to unearth unacknowledged longing and make peace with her past.

The 2019 Academy Awards are being handed out once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the show live Sunday, Feb. 24.