Kesha, Adam Lambert and More Set for GLAAD Event Highlighting LGBTQ Response to COVID-19 Crisis

The April 26 live-streamed event will feature performances by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge with appearances by Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez and Sharon Stone.

Livestream events have become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic and GLAAD has put its name behind the latest offering — "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone."

Scheduled for April 26 (5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST) and streaming on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook accounts, the event is designed to spotlight both LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and messages of acceptance to the community and those living with HIV. Funds raised will benefit LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink.

A host will soon be announced for the event that will feature sets by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge and appearances by Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Kathy Griffin and Tatiana Maslany. Actor and producer Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary) is credited for creating the event with GLAAD and he'll serve as an executive producer alongside GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and GLAAD Media Award producers and staff members Anthony Ramos, Bill McDermott, Mark Hartnett and Rich Ferraro.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said Ellis. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."

The impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been far-reaching, per the organization, which drafted an open letter calling on public health officials to address the vulnerability of the LGBTQ community due to higher rates of cancer, HIV, and tobacco use, factors that can translate to more serious illness due to the virus. Prior to "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone," GLAAD will reveal a storytelling campaign on its site to spotlight LGBTQ people responding to COVID-19 and to remember those who lost their lives.

As an organization, GLAAD has been impacted due to widespread shutdowns of large-scale gatherings. GLAAD Media Awards in New York and in Los Angeles were both forced off the calendar and will be rescheduled for later this year.