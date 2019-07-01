Glastonbury Security Guard Found Dead On Festival Site

No cause of death has been announced so far.

A security guard with the G4S security team at the Glastonbury Festival was found dead on the music gathering's site on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for G4S confirmed the death to Billboard on Monday in a statement that read, "At 5:00 pm on Sunday 30 June, one of our employees was found dead in his tent at Glastonbury Festival, where he had been working as a security officer. The next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Avon and Somerset police also confirmed the death to Billboard -- declining to describe the deceased's occupation -- and describing him as a "man in his 60s" who was found on one of the festival's campsites. "Officers attended and are satisfied the man's death is not suspicious. The coroner has been informed." No cause of death has been announced so far.

NME reported that the security guard had been working night shifts over the weekend but had not worked in the 24 hours prior to his death with G4S's security team of 25 guards. As of midday on Sunday, the outlet reported that police said crime reports were "significantly down" at this year's festival compared to 2017's, with 13 arrests logged at that time for charges including criminal damage, public order, vehicle offenses and low-level assaults.

A spokesperson for Glastonbury could not be reached for comment at press time.

