'Glee' Alums Darren Criss, Amber Riley Reuniting to Perform at Artios Awards (Exclusive)

The duo will be part of a tribute to 'Glee' casting directors Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer, who will be honored by the Casting Society of America on Jan. 31.

Former Glee stars Darren Criss and Amber Riley are taking the stage at the Casting Society of America's 34th annual Artios Awards.

As part of a tribute to the night's Hoyt Bowers honorees — Glee casting directors Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting — Criss and Riley will give a musical performance.

Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy and Carol Mendelsohn, executive producer and co-creator of CSI and its spinoffs, will present the award, which is given for excellence in casting and honors the recipient's body of work and their outstanding contribution to the casting profession.

Other presenters at the awards show will include Jean Marc Vallee, Pamela Adlon, Mayim Bialik, John Cho and Keir Gilchrist.

Along with Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer, this year's honorees are Laura Dern, and Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond as well as CSA's founders, casting directors Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onora-to. Dern will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony, while Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Ap-ple Award at the New York ceremony. The latter is an annual recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertain-ment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

Actress-comedian-screenwriter-producer June Diane Raphael and actor-writer-director Paul Scheer will host the show, set for Jan. 31 at the Beverly Hilton.