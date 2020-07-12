'Glee' Star Heather Morris Asks to Join Search Efforts for Naya Rivera

"We are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way," the former 'Glee' star tweeted to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

As the recovery operation for actress Naya Rivera continues, Rivera's Glee co-star and friend Heather Morris is requesting to join the search.

Morris, who portrayed Brittany S. Piece and the love interest of Rivera's Santana Lopez on the Fox musical comedy series, took to social media on Sunday to ask law enforcement in Ventura County if she can help "conduct a foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends" at Lake Piru, where Rivera was last seen.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," Morris tweeted at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. "I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way."

She then added that she would continue to reach out to officials: I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."

Morris has taken to social media multiple times encouraging everyone to continue keeping Rivera in their thoughts and prayers as the search continues. "Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya," Morris tweeted on Thursday.

Rivera was first reported missing on Wednesday after she rented a boat and went for an excursion with her son at 1 p.m. on July 8. The rental boat was supposed to be returned at 4 p.m. but when the actress didn't return, employees operating the rental stand went out to look and that's when they found her son, alone in the boat with his lifejacket on.

The four-year-old told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not. Rivera's son, whose father is Ryan Dorsey, was reported to be unharmed.

Authorities have utilized sophisticated sonar equipment to help in the investigation due to the vast impediments and poor visibility under the water. Authorities say they believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru while boating with her 4-year-old son and have described it a "tragic accident."