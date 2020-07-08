'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Reported Missing After Boat Ride in California Lake

Authorities are searching for the actress as of Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.

Authorities went searching for Glee actress Naya Rivera on Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat in Lake Piru.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Rivera reportedly rented a boat at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Three hours later, another boater found her son in a boat by himself wearing a life vest. Sheriff's officials launched a search using helicopters, drones and dive teams on Wednesday afternoon. At 10:39 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Twitter wrote that search and rescue for Rivera, noted as a possible drowning victim, had been suspended and would continue "at first light" on Thursday.

Rivera's son, whose father is Ryan Dorsey, is reported to be unharmed. He reportedly told authorities that he and his mother went for a swim, but his mother never returned to the boat.

On Tuesday, Rivera had tweeted a photo of her kissing Josey with the caption, "just the two of us."

Lake Piru is located in Ventura County, California, in the Los Padres National Forest, over 50 miles north of Los Angeles.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

