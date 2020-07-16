Glen Powell, Jack Black to Star in Richard Linklater Animated Netflix Movie 'Apollo 10 ½'

The movie, set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo mission to the moon, will be a hybrid of hand-drawn and computer animation.

After tackling innovative animation with Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, Richard Linklater is returning to the medium.

Linklater wrote and is directing animated feature Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure, which has just been picked up by Netflix.

Set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo mission to the moon, the feature is inspired by Linklater’s childhood in Houston, TX, and tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure will be told from both the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and the lesser-seen bottom up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid’s perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others.

Jack Black, who worked with Linklater on dark comedy Bernie and Glen Powell, who starred in the filmmaker's Everybody Wants Some!!, will star with Zachary Levi and Josh Wiggins. Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman, and Danielle Guilbot round out the cast.

The movie will be a hybrid of hand drawn and computer animated imagery, which will be completed at Minnow Mountain in Austin and Submarine in the Netherlands. The live-action shoot wrapped in March 2020 in Austin.

Linklater’s Detour FilmProductions and Submarine are producing the movie, with Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard, Femke Wolting and Bruno Felix acting as producers.

Said Linklater, "It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level - I was there, going into 3rd grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It’s been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live action shoot to help bring this story to life."