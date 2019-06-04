Glen Powell to Star in STX Comedy 'I Wanna F*** Your Brother'

Melissa Stack ('The Other Woman') will direct.

Glen Powell will star in the comedy I Wanna F*** Your Brother for STXfilms.

Melissa Stack (The Other Woman) will direct the feature, a reworking of her 2007 Black List script I Wanna F*** Your Sister.

The story follows a buttoned-up lawyer who gets her black sheep younger brother (Powell) a summer job at her New York law firm. He quickly becomes the toast of the town — and the object of desire of the powerful women they work for.

I Wanna F*** Your Brother will be a co-production with STXfilms and MWM Studios. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch will produce via their Escape Artists banner.

Powell, who is repped by ICM, will next be seen in the Top Gun sequel Maverick. He also is reteaming with the filmmakers behind his Netflix rom-com Set It Up for the new feature Most Dangerous Game.