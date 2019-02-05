Inside Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominees Night Party with Glenn Close, Adam McKay and the 'Roma' Women 

Willem Dafoe, Richard E. Grant, Peter Farrelly and many more celebrated their nominations Monday night at Wolfgang Puck's Cut in Beverly Hills.

The Hollywood Reporter feted this year's Oscar nominees at the seventh annual Nominees Night on Monday, welcoming an assortment of A-listers to Wolfgang Puck's Cut restaurant at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.



Hosted by THR editorial director Matthew Belloni, the celebration included Oscar nominees Glenn Close (The Wife), Adam McKay (Vice), Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira (Roma), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), Raymond Mansfield (BlacKkKlansman), Diane Warren (RBG), Florian Donnersmarck (Never Look Away), Bing Liu (Minding The Gap) and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate).



Mercedes-Benz, Century Plaza Residences and Heineken sponsored the evening, which followed the Academy's annual Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday afternoon.



McKay, nominated for directing and original screenplay for Vice, took center stage as Dafoe greeted well-wishers near the raw seafood bar, which featured lobster, shrimp, crab claws and oysters.



Grant, who arrived at the party with Catherine O'Hara in tow, was still starstruck from taking the Oscars class photo earlier in the day.

"I met Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Rob Marshall, Alfonso Cuaron, Viggo Mortensen, I met all of the people," the nominee told THR at the event. "It's so weird because I've never been nominated for anything before, I've never won anything, so it's like out of body to go there and meet all of the people that you've admired and seen for many years. Rachel Weisz! It was just a total dream."



Grant added that he is rooting for Roma and The Favourite to take home awards Feb. 24. Meanwhile, Roma's Aparicio and De Tavira also reflected on their afternoon at the luncheon.

Speaking in Spanish, Aparicio (translated by De Tavira) said that the celebration was a refreshing and fun break from the competition of awards season, and was "the first time everyone was at ease." De Tavira said seeing all of her fellow nominees in the flesh was a surreal experience because "I still feel like it's a dream, I can't believe it's real." The two hit up the Nominees Night party with a posse including Edward James Olmos and later were joined in the video booth with Roma producer Gabriela Rodriguez.

Later in the night, Alex Honnold, the rock climber subject of the documentary Free Solo, made the rounds with his filmmakers Chin and Vasarhelyi. Frances Fisher hung out with Warren near the DJ booth, and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker gave advice to Capernaum helmer Nadine Labaki, who was joined by her husband, composer Khaled Mouzanar.



Close, fresh off of her best actress win at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, told THR that if she wins the Oscar, she'll celebrate, "hopefully with my dear friends, who would be my daughter and her husband and my agents and other friends. Probably drink some nice things ... get a little silly."



After a whirlwind award season, Close said one of her favorite moments was sitting next to Cuaron at the Academy luncheon just hours earlier. "He's just so incredibly attractive and interesting and funny," the star gushed.

Portraits of nominated stars adorned the interactive backdrop behind DJ Kiss, who set the festive tone with hits including Beyoncé’s "Crazy In Love" and Cardi B’s "Finesse."



The evening's menu included mini wagyu sliders, truffle grilled cheese, tuna tartare and pastrami reuben sandwiches, along with tray passed desserts and cocktails at the Mercedes-Benz-branded bar.