Glenn Close to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Melissa McCarthy will present the trophy to 'The Wife' star at the Feb. 21 event in Santa Monica.

Glenn Close, the six-time Oscar-nominated actress who just might get a seventh nod next week in recognition of her performance in The Wife, will be honored at the 14th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

Melissa McCarthy, another awards-worthy candidate this year — for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me? — will introduce and present Close with her trophy at the Feb. 21 bash held at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica. Abrams hosts as well.

Held three days before the Academy Awards, and created by the nonprofit U.S.-Ireland Alliance, the Oscar Wilde Awards laud folks from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music.

Dublin native and actor Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, The Wire) also will be honored, and the Irish band Vinci will perform.

Close, 71, won a Golden Globe (and delivered a stirring speech) and a Critics' Choice Award this month for starring in The Wife, directed by Bjorn Runge. She also has been nominated for a SAG Award, a Spirit Award and a BAFTA.

A native of Greenwich, Conn., Close already has Oscar noms for The World According to Garp (1982) — her big-screen debut — The Big Chill (1983), The Natural (1984), Fatal Attraction (1987), Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and Albert Nobbs (2011).

McCarthy, 48, who received an Oscar nom for Bridesmaids (2011), was a recipient of an Oscar Wilde Award in 2012. She recently wrapped The Kitchen, also starring Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, and Superintelligence, directed by her husband, Ben Falcone.

The U.S.-Ireland Alliance, headed by founder and president Trina Vargo, also is known for its George J. Mitchell Scholarship program, a nationwide competition that selects 12 future American leaders to pursue graduate study in Ireland.