Glenn Close, Costume Designer Betty Pecha Madden to Be Honored at Costume Designers Guild Awards

The 21st annual awards will be held on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

The honors continue to roll in for six-time Oscar nominee, Glenn Close, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice award earlier this month for her role in The Wife.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Close will receive an Oscar Wilde Award on Feb. 21 and, today, the Costume Designers Guild announced that the 71-year-old star will be presented with the 2019 Spotlight Award at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) next month. Close started her career on stage in 1974 and has appeared in over 50 feature films to date.

The Spotlight Award highlights an actor whose "talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design," according to the Costume Designers Guild. Kerry Washington received the 2018 award; Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams and Anne Hathaway are other past recipients.

Costume designer Anthony Powell, who worked with Close on 101 Dalmations, 102 Dalmations, and her Sunset Boulevard performances, called Close “a costume designer’s dream" in a statement. "Her commitment to creating character is awe-inspiringly total: nothing fazes her, no matter how difficult or uncomfortable," he said.

Renowned costume designer Betty Pecha Madden will receive the Distinguished Service Award that longtime cinematic jeweler and metalworker, Maggie Schpak, took home last year. Madden’s career spans over 40 years of work, including more than 200 commercials, 29 feature films, 16 films for television and 32 music videos.

The CDGA nominees were announced earlier this month. The event will also honor screenwriter, director and producer Ryan Murphy — creator of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and costume designer Ruth E. Carter — who designed the Afrofuturistic costumes for the fictional world of Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster film Black Panther — with the Career Achievement Award.