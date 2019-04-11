Glenn Close Joins Amy Adams in Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

The Netflix movie is based on J.D. Vance's best-selling memoir of the same name.

Glenn Close will join Amy Adams in Ron Howard's Netflix feature Hillbilly Elegy.

The Netflix movie is based on J.D. Vance's memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, a modern exploration of the American dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member.

J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to realize that to achieve his dreams, he must embrace his roots.

The Shape of Water co-writer Vanessa Taylor adapted the book for the screen. Brian Grazer, Howard and Karen Lunder are producing for Imagine Entertainment. Julie Oh and Vance will executive produce.

Netflix is set to finance and distribute.

Close, who worked with Howard on 1994's The Paper, was most recently seen in The Wife, which earned her a seventh Oscar nomination. She is repped by CAA, MGMT and Loeb & Loeb.