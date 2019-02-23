Glenn Close’s Dog Steals the Show at the Spirit Awards

Pip Close the Havanese strut down the blue carpet with 'The Wife' star in tow.

Wearing a shiny custom Sies Marjan suit, Glenn Close made a stunning entrance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday.

As if her soft pink laminated jacquard crinkle look and Ana Khouri jewelry weren't enough to turn heads, The Wife star stepped out with a scene-stealing companion: her well-coiffed Havanese pup, Pip Close.

Ahead of their arrival, Close posted a video on Instagram of her beloved canine traveling on the lap of her daughter, Annie Starke. “We don’t know whether they’ll let you on the red carpet yet,” quipped Close. “Outrage!” joked Starke of the dog whose life is chronicled on Instagram under the handle @sirpippinofbeanfield. Listed as the "only son of Glenn Close" with an "excellent nose," Pip's profile also lists him as an "International traveler. Student of the human condition. Fetch artist and mini-ball catcher extraordinaire!"

The off-leash pooch dutifully strutted down the red carpet alongside Close, who is nominated in the best female lead category.