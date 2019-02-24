Glenn Close's Superwoman Look Features 4M Beads and Weighs 42 Pounds

The 'Wife' star joined Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph in wearing capes on the red carpet.

Actresses at the 2019 Academy Awards are moving beyond the power pantsuit by adding an extra element — the power cape. Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close were among those to wear a superwoman suit to the 2019 Oscars.

Styled by Chloe Hartstein, McCarthy, nominated for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, wore a custom Brandon Maxwell suit with black crepe trousers and a pearly white top and cape, paired with Forevermark gems. The Wife nominee Glenn Close, also styled by Hartstein, sported a caped suit in gold from Carolina Herrera weighing 42 pounds and featuring 4 million beads.

"It just happened," Hartstein tells The Hollywood Reporter of her clients' capes. "Glenn’s dress was really a way to tie in the narrative through out awards season, and her love of strong suiting. Melissa’s look just seemed so badass, cool and strong. She loved the idea of wearing pants and not a dress tonight."

Maya Rudolph sported a floral pink gown with cape, while Jennifer Hudson performed onstage in black pants plus a belted jacket with a long train for a hybrid cape/pants look.

Power pants have dominated awards season red carpets in the past year, with Close, Emma Stone and Julia Roberts being frequent fans of the trend (Stone wore a red-pink-black pantsuit to the 2018 Oscars from Louis Vuitton).

At the Spirit Awards on Saturday, Close, Tilda Swinton and Amanda Seyfried rocked the look, while at the Critics' Choice Awards, Claire Foy, Rachel Brosnahan and Roberts embraced black-and-white pants.