Glenn Close's 'Sunset Boulevard' Movie Musical Finds Its Director

Tony-winning choreographer Rob Ashford will make his feature directorial debut with Paramount's adaptation of the Broadway musical that in turn adapted the 1950 silver screen classic.

Tony-winning choreographer Rob Ashford is attached to direct Paramount’s big-screen take of Broadway’s musical adaptation of screen classic Sunset Boulevard, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Glenn Close, the seven-time Oscar nominee, will star in the production, reprising the role she played to great acclaim on Broadway twice before.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is among the producers of the project that adapts the 1950 black-and-white classic that starred Gloria Swanson as faded and deluded silent-screen star Norma Desmond who ensnares a down on his luck screenwriter (played by William Holden) into her fantasy of making a comeback. A byzantine love story that ends, ultimately, in tragedy, ensues.

Close is playing Desmond, a role she portrayed when the musical hit Broadway in 1994, earning her a Tony Award, and a role she reprised in a 2016 revival.

Paramount had no comment.

A fall start is being eyed. Close had been loosely attached to the project since last year but pieces were not coalescing until a director was found.

Ashford won a Tony for best choreography for 2002’s Thoroughly Modern Millie and earned nominations for musicals The Wedding Singer, Cry-Baby and Evita. He earned a best director and best choreography nomination for How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying which starred Daniel Radcliffe and John Laroquette.

Ashford worked as a choreographer on several Academy Awards and gained notices for his stage direction and choreography for the live television presentation of The Sound of Music and Peter Pan Live!

He is also acting as choreographer of the upcoming Frozen musical.