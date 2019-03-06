Glenn Howerton Teases His Return to 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

The actor also discussed what's to come for 'A.P. Bio' season 2 on NBC.

Fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia saw a lot less of Glenn Howerton's character Dennis Reynolds in the 13th season of the FX comedy series, but the show's star and co-creator told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio that that could change in the upcoming season.

"We're in talks about season 14 right now. The writer's room on that is going to start in a couple months," Howerton said.

Does that mean we'll be seeing more of Dennis in the near future? "That's the plan," he teased.

Howerton's role of Jack on the NBC sitcom A.P. Bio has caused the actor to split his time between the two series, but he told THR he'll "always be involved" with It’s Always Sunny.

"I love that show so much. I mean, that's my baby. That's my co-creation, and I will always be involved in that show, I think in some form or other. How much I can be involved will be somewhat dictated by what else I'm doing, but it's always going to be something that I care deeply about, and I'm going to put my heart and soul into when I can," he said.

While Howerton prepares to jump back into the writing room for season 14 of It's Always Sunny, he's also gearing up for the release of A.P. Bio season two, premiering March 7 on NBC.

Teasing what's the come, the actor said that Jack will be "immersed in Toledo a little bit more" instead of trying to escape the Midwest home town.

"It's a little bit more of a positive intention for the character. So [showrunner Michael Patrick O’Brien] has my character writing a philosophy book on why people in his home town of Toledo are so happy, which is something he, of course, can't fathom. Being in a small town, he sees himself as a big city elitist and he thinks that's how you find happiness is through status, so he can't fathom why people in this small town can be happy," he explained.

"Season two, he's immersed in this city a little bit more and in the relationships within the school," he added. "I think it's an opportunity for my character to be able to have a reason for enjoying the people that he's around, while also being able to take a step back and go, 'Oh, by the way, I'm only doing this because of my book.'"

Watch the video above to hear Howerton also discuss why A.P. Bio is unlike other shows on television, what he was like in school and more.