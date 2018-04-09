Global Road Entertainment Gets in the Game Show Business With 'Idiotest'

Taking global rights to the Game Show Network hit, Donald Tang's mini studio makes its first move into non-scripted entertainment.

Proof that Donald Tang's Global Road Entertainment wants to be more than just an independent film powerhouse, the company on Monday unveiled that it has picked up global rights to the Game Show Network's quiz format Idiotest.

Since launching in 2014, Idiotest, hosted by Ben Gleib, has been a hit for Game Show Network, racking up more than 31.6 million total unique viewers over four seasons. The original U.S. version is produced by Little Wooden Boat Productions, which adapted the show from the popular app game.

Global Road will be shopping the Idiotest format, as well as the original U.S. show, to buyers at international TV market MIP TV in Cannes. In addition to its own content, Global Road's sales arm is handling third-party content, including shows from CBS, Showtime and The CW.

The company's TV division stands alongside Global Road's ambitious film plans. At the Berlin International Film Festival in February, Global Road said it had built up a $1 billion war chest to invest in film production over the next three years.

On Monday, Global Road's parent company, Tang Media Partners, announced it has partnered with Chinese internet giant Tencent and real estate firm Everbright to establish a consortium to acquire Hollywood firms for distribution in China. The partners plan to distribute 10-20 Hollywood and international films in China per year.

Global Road was launched last year when Tang Media Partners merged its production and sales groups IM Global (which it had acquired in 2016) with North American theatrical distributor Open Road.



