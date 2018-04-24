Global Road Entertainment Names Jun Oh President of Business & Legal Affairs

The former Warner Bros. exec joins Donald Tang's mini studio.

Donald Tang's Global Road Entertainment has named former Warner Bros. exec Jun Oh as its president of business and legal affairs.

Oh will be responsible for all business and legal affairs for film and TV development, productions, distribution and acquisitions globally, as he reports to Rob Friedman, CEO and chairman of the mini-studio.

"Jun is an extraordinary executive with a diverse background in business affairs having worked with some of the largest globally recognized film studios and we are happy that he joins our burgeoning worldwide team,” Friedman said in a statement.

Global Road was launched last year when Tang Media Partners merged its production and sales groups IM Global (which it had acquired in 2016) with North American theatrical distributor Open Road. Oh joins Global Road from Warner Bros. Pictures, where he served as senior vp of business affairs and oversaw deal negotiations covering theatrical motion pictures, — including acquisition, finance, distribution, and rights and overall agreements for talent and filmmakers.

Oh oversaw Christopher Nolan’s movies for the studio and most recently worked on the DC Comics film franchises and the upcoming releases Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. Global Road's parent company, Tang Media Partners, recently announced it has partnered with Chinese Internet giant Tencent and real estate firm Everbright to establish a consortium to acquire Hollywood firms for distribution in China.

The partners plan to distribute 10 to 20 Hollywood and international films in China per year.