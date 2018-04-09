Global Road, Lorenzo di Bonaventura Partner on China-U.S. Co-Production 'The Last Masters'

"This Hollywood-China co-production will offer a fresh perspective on one of China's most treasured cultural exports — martial arts — exploring how this ancient discipline is still relevant in todays's world," Global Road said.

Donald Tang's growing U.S.-China mini studio Global Road Entertainment is partnering with Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to co-produce action thriller The Last Masters.

"This Hollywood-China co-production will offer a fresh perspective on one of China's most treasured cultural exports — martial arts — exploring how this ancient discipline is still relevant in todays's world," Global Road said in a statement.

The film will be written by Alex Tse, best known for scripting Zach Synder's Watchmen. Global Road says The Last Masters will explore themes of inner strength, honor, tradition, betrayal and revenge. It will be shot in China and other international locations.

Di Bonaventura is best known as the producer of The Transformers franchise, G.I. Joe and Deepwater Horizon.

"TMP believes in the strong potential of high-quality Chinese content and will continue to invest heavily in this area," Tang said in a statement.

The project was unveiled Monday at a media briefing in Hong Kong, where TMP announced a slew of strategic growth initiatives. The firm has partnered with Chinese internet giant Tencent and real estate group China Everbright to acquire 10-20 Hollywood films per year for distribution in the growing Chinese theatrical market. TMP also revealed a new joint venture with Indian media giant Reliance Entertainment to collaborate on the distribution of Chinese and Indian film titles in one another's territories.

More to come...