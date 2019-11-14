Gloria Estefan, Kasi Lemmons, Jane Rosenthal to Be Honored at N.Y. Women in Film & TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Other women set to be recognized at this year's ceremony include Ann Dowd, Shoshannah Stern and Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud.

Gloria Estefan, Harriet director Kasi Lemmons and Tribeca Enterprises CEO and co-founder Jane Rosenthal will all be honored at this year's N.Y. Women in Film and Television Muse Awards luncheon.

Additional honorees include Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale actress Ann Dowd, writer-creator Shoshannah Stern and Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud. The Muse Awards celebrate women of outstanding vision and achievement in front of and behind the camera in film, TV, music and digital media.

Rosenthal, who is also one of the producers on Martin Scorsese's Netflix film The Irishman, will be honored with a special Career Impact Achievement Award, in celebration of the Muse Awards' 40th anniversary. Her other production credits include A Bronx Tale, Marvin's Room, Wag the Dog, the Meet the Parents series, About a Boy, Analyze This and Analyze That.

Lemmons will receive the Nancy Malone Directing Award, named for the Emmy-winning producer and director, one of the first female TV directors and a founding member of Women in Film in Los Angeles. Lemmons' credits as a director also include the films Eve's Bayou, Talk to Me and Black Nativity. She's also directed episodes of ER, Luke Cage and Shots Fired.

The NYWIFT will also present its annual Made in NY award at the gala, with this year's honoree set to be announced soon. Past recipients include Meryl Streep, Whoopi Goldberg, Rachael Ray, Tina Fey, Spike Lee, John Leguizamo, Alysia Reiner, Michael K. Williams and Judith Light.

The 40th annual Muse Awards will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. CBS Sunday Morning contributor Nancy Giles will host the show with highlights set to be broadcast on CUNY TV.

“The honorees for the 40th Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards bring together an incredibly eclectic and thoughtful body of work that engages audiences of the media and entertainment industry from all sectors. We are thrilled to partner this year with CUNY TV for our first-ever television broadcast of The Muse Awards, to bring this inspirational landmark event to wider New York audiences,” said New York Women in Film & Television executive director Cynthia Lopez.

NYWIFT board of directors president Jamie Zelermyer added, “Now celebrating its 40th year, the annual NYWIFT Muse Awards continues this organization’s long tradition and dedication of applauding the work and achievements of women in our industry and we look forward to honoring this year’s incredible roster of accomplished women."