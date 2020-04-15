Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Luis Fonsi Join Cinco de Mayo Altísimo Live Festival Fundraiser (Exclusive)

The Cinco de Mayo event, co-hosted by Longoria, will raise money for farmworkers’ COVID-19 pandemic relief fund.

Latin music stars Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Diane Guerrero and Ana Brenda Contreras have teamed for Eva Longoria's virtual Cinco de Mayo celebration, hosted by iHeartLatino, RetroPop Media, CIEN+, The Latinx House, Hispanics in Philanthropy, Hispanic Heritage Foundation and farmworker-serving organizations led by Justice for Migrant Women, among others.

In support of the millions of farmworkers across the U.S. who help feed the country, the Altísimo Live Festival benefit concert will raise necessary money for their COVID-19 relief fund. Additional stars taking part in the benefit include Becky G, Edward James Olmos, Jenny Yang, Juanes, Nicky Jam, Rosanna Arquette and Steve Aoki.

The Farmworker's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund was created by a coalition of organizations, including Justice for Migrant Women (J4MW) and other farmworker-serving partner groups, who fear the spread of COVID-19 to rural America, impacting the health and welfare of the farm-working community.

“Altísimo Live! represents a watershed but desperately needed moment of inspiring, total unity for the Latinx community that we believe will support farmworkers’ contributions and leave a lasting legacy for Latinos to build on," Altísimo Live! co-founder Manny Ruiz, CEO of RetroPop Media and founder of Hispanicize, said in a statement.

“Farmworkers are deemed an essential workforce during this health crisis, yet they have consistently been denied essential rights and benefits historically and in the midst of this devastating virus,” said Mónica Ramírez, founder of Justice for Migrant Women and co-founder of The Latinx House. “From Puerto Rico to the strawberry fields of California, Altísimo Live! is helping all America recognize that farmworkers are also heroes of the pandemic while raising funds to meet some of their urgent needs.”

The virtual concert will stream live on Facebook Live, Youtube, Twitch, Twitter, iHeartLatino’s radio stations and websites, among other social media platforms, on May 5 at 2 p.m. PT. The event is free to watch but viewers will be encouraged to make donations.