Gloria Steinem Movie 'The Glorias' Goes to LD Entertainment, Roadside Attractions

Julie Taymor directed Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander in the biopic, who both play Steinem.

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have picked up North American rights to the splashy Gloria Steinem movie The Glorias.

The two companies recently partnered on the Judy Garland biopic Judy, which earned Renee Zellweger an Oscar for her performance as Garland.

Based on Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road, the movie sees Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander play two of five onscreen Gloria Steinems, ranging from her time in India, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s and beyond.

Janelle Monáe plays Dorothy Pitman Hughe in the film, which also stars Bette Midler, Timothy Hutton and Lorraine Toussaint.

Julie Taymor directed from a script she co-wrote with Sarah Ruhl. Taymor also produced the film, alongside Alex Saks of Page Fifty-Four Productions and Lynn Hendee. Executive producers included David Kern, Marcei A. Brown, Amy Richards, Jenny Warburg, Sarah Johnson and Regina Scully.

“Our most gratifying experiences have come from inspiring audiences with the authentic voices of historic female icons in films like Jackie, Judy, and now The Glorias,” LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell said Thursday in a statement. “Julie Taymor’s imaginative vision, brought to life by the performances of Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, honors Gloria’s pursuit to empower women from all walks of life.”

“I’m thrilled to be with a company that loves our film and has the passion to get it out,” said Taymor, with Steinem adding, “Telling my story in Julie Taymor’s genius movie carries my hope that we all have a right to tell our stories — I hope it encourages you to tell yours.”

The Glorias, which had its world premiere recently at the Sundance Film Festival, will receive a fall release in advance of the 2020 election, along with a national promotional tour with significant support from Steinem.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.