Gloria Steinem Play Set for Off-Broadway Premiere

'Gloria: A Life' will pay tribute to the feminist leader as a symbol of past, present and future change.

Gloria Steinem's life will be reimagined in an off-Broadway play titled Gloria: A Life. Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth on Wednesday announced that her production — to which Steinem herself has given approval — will premiere this fall in New York.

In a statement, Roth said that Steinem's story is particularly important to tell in the #MeToo and Time's Up era.

"We feel it’s incredibly important to be telling this story at this moment in time," she shared, acknowledging society's heightened sense of female empowerment in a post-Weinstein world. "Gloria’s life and all she has accomplished brings us hope, reminding us how far we’ve come, and inspiring a new generation to go further."

Steinem — a veteran journalist and activist who became a leader of the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early '70s — said she is thrilled to see her career play out onstage.

"What makes me feel enthusiastic about this whole idea is that after act one about my life, the audience will take over and become a talking circle with a life of its own," she said of the play's distinctive format, in which the audience is invited to carry the themes of the play into a group conversation during the second act.

Added Steinem: "This exciting and unique production offers a new form of communicating through theater."

The play features an all-female creative team, including Roth (Kinky Boots, The Normal Heart, Indecent), director Diane Paulus (Pippin, Waittress) and a book written by Tony Award nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say).

Gloria: A Life is set to open Oct. 2 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.