Glossier Is Opening a Permanent Store in Los Angeles

Follow the fresh-faced millennials to Melrose.

Rejoice, fresh-faced Angeleno millennials: A permanent Glossier retail space is coming soon to Melrose!

Slated to open next month in the same west L.A. hot-spot hood as Violet Grey and Isabel Marant (and perhaps more importantly, as reigning Instagram king of L.A. coffee outposts, Alfred, and its millennial pink matcha sister store, Alfred Tea Room), the new 1,500-square-foot space is only the brand's second permanent brick-and-mortar store, following the SoHo showroom location which opened in 2016.

“We want to delight our customer and give her something she can’t experience anywhere else in the world," said the perpetually glowing Glossier founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, in an interview with WWD. One of those unique features? A "Glossier Canyon," which is "aimed at generating selfies." We're not entirely sure what that means, but if we had to guess we'd assume it's akin to the Insta-famous "You Look Good" mirror in the Manhattan location. You know the one.

The 4-year-old brand, an extension of Weiss' uber-popular beauty blog, Into the Gloss, launched moisturizers and cleansers first, followed by a slow trickle of beauty products that placed an emphasis on natural dewy complexions and a Soul Cycle-fresh flush. Thus, a permanent outpost in sunny L.A. only made sense. (Don't worry, Glossier carries sunblock.) As Weiss tells WWD, the entire California market is "huge" for the retailer.

Though the Los Angeles location is the second permanent outpost, Glossier has opened temporary pop-ups in L.A. before (including a shop in the same west L.A. neighborhood last year, and at the now-shuttered Santa Monica Nasty Gal store in 2015), as well as in San Francisco, Toronto and London.

But don't expect to find a Glossier store in just any old neighborhood anytime soon. “Our offline activations are really the icing on the cake — we’re not looking to go wide with those,” said Weiss. “We want to make it a very unique and special experience. If we do them everywhere, we won’t be able to deliver on that.”