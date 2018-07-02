'GLOW' Star Kate Nash Talks Working on a Mostly Female Set: "It Just Feels Safe"

"We’re doing a lot of risky things in hardly any clothes. It’s really comforting having so many women on set," Nash told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was kind of intimidating again. It felt fast-paced,” Kate Nash told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio of jumping back in the ring for the second season of Netflix’s GLOW, alongside Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron and more. With the monster success of season one, the women of GLOW had to up the ante for the second season when it came to the series' wrestling choreography.

“We were doing things that we were capable of doing, but it was kind of like, okay, we’ve done the groundwork, so we’re doing scarier moves and bigger things and we wanted to push ourselves, but it was still nerve-wracking in the ring.”

Nash also spoke about working on a mostly female set, something that THR noticed going behind the scenes of filming season two. “I think it’s important to Liz [Flahive] and Carly [Mensch] to create an atmosphere where we’re feeling comfortable and safe, and we’re doing a lot of risky things in hardly any clothes,” she said.

She added: “It’s really comforting having so many women on set. It just feels safe. I think our set is a very warm, cool set and everybody’s really encouraging of us, men and women.”

Watch Nash also discuss writing a musical about co-star Alison Brie and how GLOW helps teach girls to be proud of their bodies in the video above.

The first and second seasons of GLOW are now streaming on Netflix.