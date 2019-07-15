'GLOW' Star Betty Gilpin Teases Season 3 Episodes, Geena Davis' Guest Starring Role

"A complete, insane dream come true," Gilpin said of Davis' guest starring in season three. "I could not believe that she wanted to do our show."

The third season of Netflix's GLOW returns Aug. 9 and audiences will be watching The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take over Sin City, and see one recognizable face: Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Geena Davis.

Betty Gilpin, who stars as Debbie Eagan, a.k.a. Liberty Belle, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss the upcoming season, and calls Davis' guest starring role as former showgirl turned entertainment director Sandy Devereaux St. Clair a "complete, insane dream come true."

"When Alison Brie and I were talking about who would be our dream casting for the Sandy role, we were like, 'I mean someone like, I don’t even want to say Geena Davis. But that would be amazing, but obviously we won’t get [her],'" Gilpin explained. "And then I could not believe that she wanted to do our show."

The star goes on to tease upcoming episodes in season three, including Brie and Gilpin swapping wrestling personas as she steps into the costume of Brie's Zoya the Destroya.

"I, at first, when they told us we were going to switch, I was nervous about it because it can be a sensitive thing. Ali has made it so her own and I didn’t want to do a disservice to Zoya. I was like, 'I'm a little nervous about this,' and once we switched, I was like, 'This is the greatest thing ever.'"

Overall, Gilpin is proud of the new season of GLOW, calling it an "all boats rising kind of season for the whole cast."

"You really get to see the ability level of my castmates. I could cry talking about it. I'm just so proud of everyone, and I just sobbed through the whole season."

Season three of GLOW premieres Aug. 9 on Netflix.