'Glow' Star Marianna Palka Finds Next Directing Gig in 'Collection' (Exclusive)

Palka previously directed 'Egg,' 'Bitch' and 'Good Dick'

Scottish filmmaker and actress Marianna Palka, known for her role in Netflix's Emmy wining and SAG nominated female wrestling series Glow, has been tapped to direct Collection.

The Todd Friedman-penned drama is set to being production late October in Birmingham, Alabama, with Warner Davis producing.

Collection tells the story of a grieving father who grapples with the seedy, manipulative world of high stakes debt collection while struggling to shed the tragedies of his past. In the midst of this, he finds himself pitted against his best friend, his prodigy and his love.

Palka's previous turn as director was Egg, starring Christina Hendricks and Anna Camp, which premiered at Tribeca in 2018 to solid reviews. Prior to that, she wrote, directed and starred in Bitch, starring alongside Jason Ritter and Jaime King, which premiered at Sundance in 2017 and was based on a story by R.D.Laing about a mother acting like a dog after a psychotic break. Her feature debut came in 2008 with the well received Good Dick, which debuted in Sundance's dramatic competition in 2008.

Davis, founder of Petri Entertainment, recently produced Camp Cold Brook starring Danielle Harris, Chad Michael Murray, and Courtney Gains.