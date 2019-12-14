'Godzilla' and James Bond Commemorated in New Watches and Eyeglasses

The latest collaborations between Hollywood and fashion labels include 'Godzilla' with Grand Seiko, 007 with Omega and Barton Perreira, 'Cats' with Kate Spade, and a 'Little Women' wedding gown from Serena Williams.

From immersive pop-ups to budget-busting memorabilia, Hollywood continues to up the ante on collectible movie merchandise. These fashion and film collaborations are the latest in big screen-inspired wearables.

Grand Seiko Releases Limited-Edition Godzilla-Inspired Timepiece

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Spring Drive movement and Godzilla's 65th birthday, Grand Seiko has channeled the king of monsters into a commemorative sport timepiece. Priced at a cool $12,500, the limited-edition SBGA405's blood-red dial and face channels Godzilla's destructive ray beam, while the textured shark straps are inspired by the monstrous lizard's skin.

No design touches were spared for the back of the watch, which is stamped with the iconic scene where the mythical monster destroys the clock tower in Ginza's main intersection. The timepiece is a tribute to Grand Seiko, too: the watchmaker was born in the Tokyo shopping district and was carried at legendary high-end department store Wako, which is located beneath the tower. Available at the brand's boutiques in Beverly Hills and New York, as well as online.

007 Joins Forces with Omega and Barton Perreira

Ahead of No Time to Die's theatrical release in April 2020, the British spy franchise is unveiling two stylish collaborations for collectors of timepieces and eyewear. Daniel Craig had a hand in designing Omega's new Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, the Swiss company's latest James Bond-inspired watch that also appears onscreen in the new film. (Omega has starred in the thrillers since 1995's GoldenEye.)

The piece taps into the fictional character's past as a commander in the Royal Navy Reserve and features military- and vintage-inspired touches such as a lightweight Grade 2 Titanium mesh bracelet, a tropical brown bezel and aluminum dial, while engraved numbers on the back pay homage to military-issue watches and the first Bond film, Dr. No. The watch is available beginning in February 2020 for between $8,100 and $9,200.

As the official eyewear partner for No Time to Die, Barton Perreira has launched a three-pair range of 007-inspired frames, which are worn by Craig and other stars in the 25th Bond film. The collection ($440 to $625) is comprised of a classic rectangular black frame with mineral glass lenses, an acetate aviator with a sleek titanium accents and a matte finish, and polished round tortoise glasses with a keyhole bridge. The spy-ready specs are available for pre-order online at bartonperreira.com and the official 007 store.

Kate Spade Creates Cats-Inspired Carryalls

The cat's literally out of the bag with whimsical designs by Kate Spade New York in collaboration with Cats, Tom Hooper's film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench. The five-piece range ($78 to $298) is comprised of coin pouches, keychains, crossbodies and a pouch that pairs with the brand's customizable camera bags, all decorated with the likeness of a charming feline. Available in black, white and pink opaline, the collection is available at katespade.com and in Kate Spade New York stores.

The New Little Women Inspires High-End Dolls and Wedding Gowns

The Serena Williams-backed bridal startup Floravere (which recently opened its first L.A. showroom) is unveiling a wedding gown ($2,450) inspired by the latest film iteration of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. Named J. March (after the book's headstrong sister, Jo), the tiered, floor-length gown features puffed sleeves and ruffled accents. Literary-loving brides-to-be can order it starting Tuesday on the direct-to-consumer brand's website, floravere.com.

Amy, Beth, Jo and Meg March are also being channeled into Madame Alexander collectible dolls. The Manhattan-born toy company's four dolls ($130 each) stand eight inches tall and are fully articulated; available at madamealexander.com.