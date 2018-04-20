'Goldbergs' Star Wendi McLendon-Covey in Talks to Join Taraji P. Henson in 'What Men Want' (Exclusive)

The comedy is a gender-swapped version of the 2000 Nancy Meyers-directed feature 'What Women Want.'

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who stars in ABC's long-running comedy The Goldbergs, will join Taraji P. Henson in Paramount's What Men Want.

Adam Shankman is directing the comedy that will shoot in Atlanta later this spring.

The comedy is a gender-swapped version of the 2000 Nancy Meyers-directed feature What Women Want that starred Mel Gibson. Henson will play a female sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men's thought, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

McLendon-Covey will play Henson's best friend. Tracy Morgan and Aldis Hodge are also set for the Adam Shankman-directed remake.

Paramount Players, the studio label run by Brian Robbins, will produce along with Girls Trip filmmaker Will Packer and James Lopez. Henson will executive produce.

What Men Want is set to hit theaters Jan. 11, 2019.

McLendon-Covey, who is repped by UTA, John Carrabino and Morris Yorn, has appeared in movies such as Bridesmaids and Blended. She can currently be seen on the fifth season of Goldbergs with her next big-screen appearance slated to be Sony's Goosebumps sequel.