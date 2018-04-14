Golden Arch Awards: Oscar-Nominated 'Loveless' Wins Best Movie

The film also won best director and cinematography at the ceremony honoring movies from 32 countries in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

Best foreign-language film Oscar nominee, Loveless by Andrei Zvyagintsev, was named best movie at the new East-West: The Golden Arch awards, recognizing films from 32 countries in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

Zvyagintsev also collected the best director's award and the film's DOP Mikhail Krichman was awarded for the best cinematography at the Moscow ceremony today (April 14).

Romanian actor Bogdan Dumitrache won best actor for his role in the French-Romanian co-production Pororoca, directed by Constantin Popescu. Darya Zhovner received the best actress award for her performance in Kantemir Balagov's Closeness.

The best screenplay award was shared by Ildikó Enyedi, the writer-director of Hungarian Oscar nominee On Body and Soul, and Natalia Meshchaninova and Boris Khlebnikov, who wrote the script for the Russian movie Arrhythmia.

Serbian actress Mirjana Karanovic received a special Star of Eurasia award, and Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi was recongized with the Golden Arch's lifetime achievement award.

East-West: The Golden Arch, was launched this year by the Moscow-based International Confederation of the Filmmakers Unions with support from the Russian government for movies from 32 countries in Eastern Europe and West Asia. It is viewed as a local version of the Golden Globes.