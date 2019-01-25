'Anna's War' Awarded as the Best Russian Movie at Golden Eagles Ceremony

The film's director Alexei Fedorchenko picks up the best director’s award.

Alexei Fedorchenko's WWII drama Voina Anny (Anna's War) was awarded as 2018’s best Russian movie at the Golden Eagles ceremony, which was held at Moscow’s film studio Mosfilm.

Fedorchenko also picked up the best director’s award for the film, which premiered at last year's Rotterdam Film Festival.

Avdotya Smirnova, Anna Parmas and Pavel Basinsky collected the best screenplay award for Istoriya odnogo naznacheniya (A History of One Appointment), directed by Smirnova.

Aglaya Tarasova, the female lead of Lyod (Ice), a sports drama directed by Oleg Trofim, collected the best actress trophy, and Vladimir Mashkov was awarded as the best actor for his role in Dvizheniye Vverkh (Three Seconds), another sports drama, directed by Anton Megerdichev.

Svetlana Khodchenkova was awarded as best supporting actress for her role in Dovlatov, and Kirill Zaitsev collected the best supporting actor award for Three Seconds.

The award for the best foreign film released in Russia went to Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Golden Eagles were founded by Oscar-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov in 2002 as a rival to the older national awards, the Nikas. Since then, the two awards have been competing for the status of "the Russian Oscars."