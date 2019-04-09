Golden Globes Reveal Nominations, Voting Dates for 2020 Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed some key deadlines for the upcoming awards season.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced a number of important dates for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Nominations for the TV and film awards will be unveiled on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, while the live ceremony, as was previously announced, will be televised on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from The Beverly Hilton.

Submissions for motion picture and television entries will open on Monday, July 15 and will close on Friday, Oct. 25. Meanwhile, television nomination ballots must be received by Thursday, Nov. 25 while motion-picture ballots have to be received by Friday, Dec. 6.

The ceremony will air on NBC, which has been the home for the awards show since 1993. The 2020 show will mark the second show on the network as part of a new eight-year deal that NBC and HFPA signed in September.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

The HFPA's timetable for the 2020 Golden Globes follows.

Monday, July 15, 2019

Submission website for 2020 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries now open

Friday, October 25, 2019

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe motion picture and television entry forms

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Deadline for television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, November 25, 2019

Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Final screening date for motion pictures

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Final date for motion picture press conferences

Friday, December 6, 2019

Deadline for receipt of motion picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m.

Monday, December 9, 2019

Announcement of nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, December 30, 2019

Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Presentation of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards