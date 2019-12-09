Golden Globes Snubs: Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf, 'When They See Us'

While 'Bombshell' and 'Little Women' earned multiple nominations, neither film was nominated for best director, screenplay or motion picture.

While the teams behind a number of awards hopeful movies were excited to hear their films announced as nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes, a number of projects were left out of this morning's nominations.

Specifically, the following awards hopefuls failed to earn a single Golden Globe nomination: Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Honey Boy, Just Mercy, The Lighthouse, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Queen & Slim, Uncut Gems, Us and Waves.

In particular, awards prognosticators believed Shia LaBeouf was likely to land either a best screenplay or acting nomination for Honey Boy and Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) and Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) and Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell) were in the running for best actor nods, with Just Mercy's Jamie Foxx and Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi in the running for best supporting actor. Richard Jewell did score a nomination, for best supporting actress, for Kathy Bates.

And while The Irishman had a banner morning, scoring five nominations, the second most of all films, star Robert De Niro was not nominated for best actor even though director Martin Scorsese was nominated as were co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

A number of other awards hopefuls only scored one nomination, including Hustlers and Ford v. Ferrari, with both films left out of the best motion picture categories. While both Christian Bale and Matt Damon were eligible for best actor nods for Ford v. Ferrari, only Bale scored a nomination.

Bombshell and Little Women also failed to earn best motion picture, director and screenplay nominations. And while Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie were nominated for Bombshell, fellow star Nicole Kidman was not, but she was recognized on the TV side with a nomination for Big Little Lies. In terms of other stars who could have earned multiple nominations, Laura Dern scored a nod for her role in Marriage Story but failed to land a nomination for her work in Little Women or Big Little Lies.

While Greta Gerwig may have been one of the most high-profile women left out of the best director category, the all-male field also snubbed fellow awards-hopeful female directors Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart). Other notable names left off the best director list include Noah Baumbach (despite Marriage Story's leading six nominations) and Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell).

On the TV side, shows that surprisingly failed to earn any nominations include Euphoria, The Good Place, The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black, PEN15, Silicon Valley, This Is Us, Veep, Watchmen, When They See Us and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In fact, broadcast television was completely shut out.

And Game of Thrones and Russian Doll only scored one nomination each, for stars Kit Harington and Natasha Lyonne, respectively, failing to earn a nod for best drama and comedy series, respectively.

Also the best limited series and TV movie category was missing any nominees from the second half of its name: TV movies. In particular, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Deadwood: The Movie were among the TV movies expected to land nominations but were left out.

Other notable TV snubs include the female stars of The Loudest Voice; Succession stars Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong; The Morning Show's Steve Carell; Barry's Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root; Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld (a frequent Golden Globe nominee in past years); Killing Eve's Sandra Oh; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub.