Russell Crowe Sends Powerful Climate Change Message Upon Golden Globes Win

The actor was absent from the awards ceremony, as he remained at home with his family as Australia contends with bushfires.

Russell Crowe was tapped as best actor in a television limited series or motion picture at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

The Australian actor, however, was absent from the awards ceremony. The Loudest Voice star instead sent a message warning of the dangers of climate change and suggesting steps toward progress.

Alongside Crowe, nominees for the category included Catch-22's Christopher Abbott, Chernobyl's Jared Harris, Fosse/Verdon's Sam Rockwell and The Spy's Sacha Baron Cohen.

The nod marks Crowe's second Globe win and sixth nomination.

Ricky Gervais hosted the annual awards show, which was televised live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.