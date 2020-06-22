Golden Globes Sets Late February Date After Oscars Delay

The awards show, which usually takes place in early January, is the latest one to be scheduled later than usual after the 2021 Oscars delayed their show until April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Golden Globes has been set for Feb. 28, 2021, after the Oscars, and several other awards shows, delayed their 2021 editions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, the Globes' new date is the same date that the 2021 Oscars was originally set to occupy.

Though the official date for the 78th Golden Globes had not yet been announced, the show typically airs in early January, and it was previously announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts.

As usual, the ceremony will air live coast to coast from 5-8 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton.

In early March, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that due to the virus crisis, films can qualify for Golden Globes consideration even if they do not first screen in a theater, as movie theaters shuttered amid the pandemic. Instead, films "may instead be released first on a television format (e.g. subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.) and will still be eligible."

The HFPA described their "alternate screening procedure" as "temporary" and their process would begin "March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened."

The Golden Globes' delayed date comes amid the 93rd Academy Awards and BAFTA Film Awards pushing their dates and eligibility periods for feature films as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic. The Oscars is being delayed from Feb. 28, 2021 to April 25, 2021. The eligibility for films — which began on Jan. 1, 2020, and was set to expire at the end of Dec. 31, 2020 — has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, the BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after originally being scheduled to take place on Feb. 13, 2021.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.