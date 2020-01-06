Globes: 7 Best Jewelry Pieces, From Zoe Kravitz's 32 Carat Diamond Earrings to Charlize Theron's $885k Necklace

Glenn Close in Cartier, Zoe Kravitz in Lorraine Schwartz and Salma Hayek Pinault in Chopard were among the stars choosing standout jewels.

Sunday night’s 77th annual Golden Globes set a high bar for 2020 awards-season jewelry, with many nominees embracing a maximalist vibe, unafraid to pile on multiple rings and bracelets, and often adding a statement necklace as well.

White diamonds dominated the night’s red-carpet choices; many looks seemed downright traditional, from the high-jewelry platinum and diamond necklace Scarlett Johansson paired with her red custom Vera Wang gown to the Harry Winston Cascading Diamond Drop necklace, featuring 73.55 carats of diamonds set in platinum, that Helen Mirren wore with her red silk dress by Dior Haute Couture.

Other actresses, meanwhile, opted for unusual color pairings, pieces in bold gold tones and modernist lines. Here’s a look at seven of the night’s most memorable looks:

Salma Hayek Pinault in Chopard

The deep teal lace on Salma Hayek Pinault’s custom Gucci gown beautifully matched her earrings from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection, crafted of 86.74 carats of apatite beads, 24.27 carats of Paraiba tourmalines, 11.68 carats of diamonds and 1.41 carats of lazulites, all set in 18-karat white gold. Those blue hues then were offset with a ring from Chopard’s Temptations Collection, featuring a 4.61-carat pear-shaped pink quartz with rubellites and diamonds, all set in 18-karat white gold.

Charlize Theron in Tiffany & Co.

The Bombshell nominee went for sleek lines with both her green silk gown with black tulle bustier by Dior Haute Couture with an $885,000 platinum necklace embellished crafted of emeralds, sapphires and diamonds totaling more than 66 carats, finishing the look with multiple diamond and gemstone rings an earrings, all by Tiffany & Co.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Bulgari

The fashion-focused pair easily ranked as one of the night’s best-dressed couples, with Chopra choosing an orchid-toned gown by New York-based designer Cristina Ottaviano, while Jonas opted for a black silk-satin double-breasted dinner suit by Prada. For sparkle, however, both turned to Bulgari: Chopra’s high-jewelry diamond necklace featured 56.92 carats of diamonds, including nine pear-shaped diamonds totaling 14.54 carats, while Jonas sported a blingy watch with his Prada, the 41mm Octo Originale in 18-karat white gold, fully embellished with 50.25 carats of diamonds.

Zoe Kravitz in Lorraine Schwartz

The Big Little Lies co-star was chic in her polka-dot gown by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Kravitz chose an artful jewelry pairing. Her Lorraine Schwartz earrings are crafted of two round diamonds totaling 32 carats, surrounded by a frame of black jade.

Nicole Kidman in Hanut Singh

High jewelry and one-of-a-kind pieces were popular choices on Sunday evening, and that includes the gold chandelier earrings the Big Little Lies nominee chose to wear with her bespoke strapless Atelier Versace bias-cut gown. The one-of-a-kind earrings are by Hanut Singh (available through Fred Leighton), a New Delhi-based designer who also counts Madonna, Beyoncé and Diane von Furstenberg among his fans.

Glenn Close in Cartier

As one of the night’s presenters, Close wore a custom double-breasted tuxedo gown in royal blue velvet by Armani Privé. She paired the look with jewels by Cartier, including a pair of high-jewelry earrings crafted of sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

Sandra Bullock in Pomellato

Bullock didn’t walk the red carpet, but she caused a social-media frenzy when she turned up late in the broadcast to present the night’s final award, for best motion picture – drama, wearing a gold silk-moiré strapless gown with an asymmetrical flounce, a custom look by Oscar de la Renta. She paired the dress with jewels by Pomellato, including the Iconica Bavarole link statement necklace in 18-karat rose gold.