The Best Men's Brooches and Bejeweled Pins at the Golden Globes

From 'Rocketman' producer Elton John to 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa, leading men adorned their lapels with diamond-bedecked spirit animal pins and more.

From statement necklaces and oversized sleeves, the stars (and their stylists) weren't shy about making a fashionable splash at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday. As seen at past awards shows, leading men looked to their lapels to add sparkle to their suiting.

Best original song winner Elton John, Pose nominee Billy Porter, Ansel Elgort and Jason Momoa were among those who accessorized their suit jackets with gem-bedecked pins and brooches.

Nodding to his out-of-this-world nickname and clad in all-Gucci-everything, John donned a decadent crystal rocketship that was a decidedly more luxurious take on the embroidered embellishments he wore at Cannes last spring.

Already dripping in diamonds and crystals, Porter wore a $46,500 Tiffany Enchant dragonfly brooch. His stylist, Sam Ratelle, told The Hollywood Reporter that the decadent insect symbolized “change, transformation, adaptability and self-realization.”

Another star who donned an insect? Elgort, who embellished his head-to-toe Tom Ford suit with a diamond butterfly brooch by Tiffany Enchant.

Mr. Robot actor and nominee Rami Malek opted for minimalism, adding a sleek Cartier Juste un Clou 18-karat white gold tie pin to his lapel.

Momoa was also chic in Cartier. Styled by Jeanne Yang, the Aquaman actor adorned his velvet Tom Ford jacket the fine jewelry house's 18-karat pin in white gold, diamonds, emerald and onyx stones. The Crown actor Josh O'Connor, too, finished his suit with an ornate gold brooch.