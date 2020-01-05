Golden Globes: Hildur Gudnadóttir First Solo Woman to Win Best Original Score

The last time a woman won the award was in 2001, when Lisa Gerrard took home the award alongside Hans Zimmer for 'Gladiator.'

Hildur Gudnadóttir won the award for best original score at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards. She is the first woman to win the award solo, and the second in 19 years.

Presenting the award was Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez and Living With Yourself actor Paul Rudd.

Fellow nominees in the category included Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, Thomas Newman for 1917, and Daniel Pemberton for Motherless Brooklyn.

Gudnadottir thanked many people in her acceptance speech, including her family and her agent as well as the conductor for the film Jeff Atmajian, but her biggest praise was saved for Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

"Thank you, Joaquin, for making my job really easy with that spectacular, unbelievable performance," she said.

