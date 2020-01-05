Golden Globes: 'Succession' Wins Best TV Drama

The show beat out four other nominees for the prize: HBO's 'Big Little Lies,' Netflix's 'The Crown,' BBC America's 'Killing Eve' and Apple TV+'s 'The Morning Show.'

Succession took home the Golden Globe for best television drama on Sunday night.

While accepting the award at the Beverly Hilton ceremony, showrunner Jesse Armstrong said, after giving some thanks, "For everyone else working on the show, it's a TV show and I'm here as a representative to represent all of us, so if you've ever appeared on the call sheet or titles of Succession: Congratulations, we've won a Golden Globe."

Succession beat out four other nominees for the prize, including HBO's Big Little Lies, Netflix's The Crown, BBC America's Killing Eve and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Going into the evening, The Hollywood Reporter chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg argued that Succession should win. "This should be the moment HBO's Succession moves from critical and social media darling to being recognized as TV's most scathing, best-acted drama (one that's actually a dark comedy)," he wrote.

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th annual Golden Globes aired live coast-to-coast on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.