Golden Globes: Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres has been tapped to receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association named the three-time Golden Globe nominee as the second recipient to be honored with the award, following on the heels of Burnett at the 2019 ceremony. DeGeneres will accept the honor at at the 2020 ceremony, which airs live Jan. 5 on NBC.

"From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. "In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform."

Chosen by the HFPA board of directors, the Carol Burnett Award is presented to "an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen." It's the television equivalent of the Golden Globes' film-centric Cecil B. DeMille Award, which will be presented to Tom Hanks at the upcoming ceremony.

DeGeneres, a Primetime and Daytime Emmy winner, is in her 17th season hosting her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Her production company, A Very Good Production, is currently producing NBC's game show Ellen's Game of Games, NBC's new special event series Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, NBC's Little Big Shots, Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham and Discovery Channel’s Wildlife Warriors. In September, HBO Max announce it had ordered four original series, including Ellen's Home Design Challenge, First Dates Hotel, Little Ellen and Finding Einstein.

DeGeneres in 2018 established the Ellen Fund, which supports global conservation efforts for critically endangered species. The first initiative of the fund is to build The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which will permanently secure the future of wild gorillas in Rwanda.

