Golden Globes: 'Fleabag,' 'Big Little Lies' Score for Final Seasons, 'Game of Thrones' Largely Snubbed

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association opts to recognize newer series over departing shows in its TV nominations.

Amazon's Fleabag and HBO's Big Little Lies each earned three Golden Globe nominations Monday for their second and final seasons. But for the most part, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association opted to honor newer series in its TV nominations.

HBO megahit Game of Thrones, which swept the 2019 Emmys, scored only one nomination, a lead actor nod for Kit Harrington. The same was true for USA's Mr. Robot, for which Rami Malek earned a lead acting nom.

The final seasons of CBS' The Big Bang Theory, NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Veep and Silicon Valley, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black and The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin — all past winners or nominees — were passed over.

Fleabag was nominated for best comedy series, and creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew "Hot Priest" Scott each earned acting nods. The series won six Emmys in September, including best comedy and best leading actress for Waller-Bridge. She has said she has no plans to revisit the show after two seasons and 12 episodes.

All involved with Big Little Lies have said their show is finished as well (though that was also the case after season one). The series was nominated for best drama alongside The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show and Succession. Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep also earned acting nominations.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on NBC on Jan. 5. The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.