'Fleabag's' Andrew Scott Reacts to His First Golden Globe Nomination and the "Hot Priest" Sensation

"I just spoke to Phoebe and we were shouting to each other down the phone for three minutes," says the actor, who starred in the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's series. "We said we'd call each other back when we'd calmed down."

Newly minted Golden Globes nominee Andrew Scott, known the world over as Fleabag's "Hot Priest," was avoiding a loudly beeping alarm this afternoon in a U.K. cafe when he got the news.

"I was with my best friend and I was eating a chocolate chip cookie," says Scott. "I was like, 'Let's get out of here. This beeping sound is driving me crazy.' Then my agent called and he said, 'Congratulations!' I was like, 'On what?' And he said, 'On the Golden Globes!' I was like, 'Oh my god, that is so amazing.'"

A couple seconds later the actor, who is nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his work in Fleabag, found out about the show's nominations for best television series - musical or comedy and best actress for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"I just spoke to Phoebe and we were shouting to each other down the phone for three minutes. We said we'd call each other back when we'd calmed down," he says. "What these awards do is really bring a bigger audience to the shows. Fleabag started out as a really small, kind of intimate show, and I think what Phoebe says in it is so wonderful about humanity and kindness and sexuality and how all these things can live together in a big, messy way."

In addition to his Globes nomination, Scott received a Critics Choice Awards nod on Sunday for his work in season two of the comedy. While he was surprisingly not nominated for an Emmy, Scott recalls the night the show swept the ceremony as "absolutely amazing. It's always great to be invited to the party, isn't it?"

Scott not only became the sensation of Fleabag, but he also appears in Sam Mendes' 1917, which received three Globes nods. He's also starring in Noel Coward's comedy Present Laughter at the Old Vic Theatre. "All you ever want as an actor is to be given an opportunity and I've been really given an opportunity this year," he says.

"Getting nominated is just icing on the cake, it really is. So I'm planning on having a great old time in Los Angeles in January because it's important to celebrate. Because God knows we work hard," he says. "I'm definitely going to open up the prosecco this evening. Might even have some gin in a tin!"

Paying homage to his Fleabag character's drink of choice, Scott recalls the difficulty of shooting Mendes' World War I epic, which is meant to look like it was all shot in one take. "It's like walking a tightrope, a bit like live theater in that sense," he says. "My job is to support the two boys (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) and obviously, you don't want to be the guy that messes up. It's a six minute scene, and what it means is that if you get into minute five and you make a mistake, when it's one take, you can't just go, 'OK, well, we'll just pick up that bit where you made a mistake on."

He adds that shooting would have to start right from the beginning, and meticulous preparation was key. "You're like, 'OK, I've gotta get the cigarette lighter working. I've gotta get this line right. I've gotta get into camera position because there's 400 extras here. That was the big thrill about it. Watching the movie itself is a total thrill."

What Scott believes has endeared audiences to his Priest is the fact that he listens to Fleabag. He points out a particular line of dialogue from their final moments together. After she tells him she loves him, he says in return: "It'll pass."

"When I read the line, 'It'll pass,' for the first time, there's something about the humanity and the simplicity and the devastating impact and truthfulness of that line that I thought, 'I can't mess that up. I've got to really understand what the right way for a man who's totally in love with somebody, that when they tell you they love you, how do you act in some way with generosity? And then in some ways, that line is so contradictory,'" he says. "Like all great writing, I think it can carry dual messages. It can seem abrupt. It can seem loving. It can seem truthful. It can seem compassionate. I think that's the great beauty of Phoebe's talent, that it can contain all those things."

A recurring character throughout season two is the fox that never ceases following Scott's Priest around, wherever he goes. As to the significance of the fox's presence, the actor remains mum. "I'm very reluctant to give a definitive answer on that, because people's guesses and summations of what that might be are so brilliant that I think it would be just reductive to have a clear idea."

He considers the appeal of the story to be the mystery of love and the mystery of religion, with "an awful lot" of symbolism in theories. "I'm happy for anybody to say it is just a scary little stalker fox that's following him around, that it's a coincidence, that it's God following him around everywhere or any number of things," he considers. "I'm afraid the best thing about drama is supposed questions and not to give answers. It's best to live with the unbelievably imaginative ideas as to what the fox would be."