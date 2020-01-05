Getting Ready for the Golden Globes with Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)

Behind the scenes with the 'Hustlers' star and best supporting actress nominee and her glam squad.

It’s a big night for actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as the stripper Ramona in Hustlers and will also be presenting. Fortunately, she has her red carpet prep routine down to a fine art thanks to her longtime glam squad which includes makeup artist Scott Barnes, hair stylist Chris Appleton and stylist duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

“I’ve worked with Jennifer on about ten Golden Globes shows and our getting ready process is a ritual that we have become really good at,” says Barnes, who has worked with Lopez for nearly two decades. “The only difference this year is that she’s nominated. She’s super excited this year, whereas she’s usually very cool, so I’m very excited for her.”

He continued: “Jennifer is a special case, because she gets custom couture gowns flown in from lots of different designers and never decides what she is going to wear until the last second based on how she feels. We kind of have to be ready for anything which is interesting and can’t really plan too much in advance. It can be difficult but I’m a spontaneous artist and she allows me the space to work. And she trusts me, which has been a winning combination over the years."

“In the weeks leading up the event, we create mood boards and Jennifer gives her feedback," added Barnes. "It’s like creating a character every time. I worked on Hustlers and created the look for her character. It was so fun to go back to the Nineties and create the look.”

“I know what our options in advance are from the fittings, so the main worry for me on the night are issues like, 'Is the eyelash too big, should the eye be a strong or neutral palettes, or is the skin tone wrong for the dress? It is very much about the dress, especially the color.”As for the hair, he says: "A lot of these gowns call for the hair to be swept up so the emphasis is really on the face. When there is no hair to hide behind, the pressure is really on and everything has to be meticulous."“

When it comes to skin prep, Jennifer drinks a lot of water, and the duo uses an SKII facial mask with extra moisturizer while she’s getting her hair blown out. "Jennifer loves La Mer and she has also been developing her own serum which we have been using and really makes her skin glowy and gorgeous," says Barnes. "I use a lot of my Scott Barnes Body Bling Shimmering Lotion on the legs, shoulders and décolletage for a beautiful red carpet ready shimmer.”

Barnes always starts off by contouring and highlighting, "because that brings the face forward and provides a great canvas to work on," he says. "I use my Sculpting and Contour Palette, Chic Cheek Blush Palette and Snatural Eyeshadow Palette, a combination of natural colors with snatched elevated colors that I created with her in mind.'

Lopez had already seen colorist Tracey Cunningham earlier in the week for highlights, paving the way for hairstylist Chris Appleton to create her red carpet look: an eye-catching Rapunzel-style bun wrapped with two braids. “We wanted to create an elegant detailed updo that gives a queen of the night vibe,” says Appleton.“Our inspiration was an elegant Grace Kelly but the braid made it more modern."

Ultimately, Lopez chose a dress from Valentino’s 2020 Couture show in Beijing last November. “Jennifer was obsessed with the entire collection and sent us photos of her favorite pieces,” says stylist Rob Zangardi. “We were the first to see the collection and had first picks.”

The strapless ball gown with with a full white skirt, gold bodice and oversized green bow was the first dress she tried on and an immediate frontrunner. Her jewelry from Harry Winston was also a first.

“They’ve never lent the emeralds to anyone before because they are so precious,” says Zangardi.