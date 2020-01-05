Gwyneth Paltrow Shocks in Jaw-Dropping "Naked" Dress at Golden Globes

"She's naked in the most beautiful way," her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. "That café au lait-color on her sun-kissed body is like, ‘Wow!’ She’s not saying, 'Look at me.' It’s a person saying 'I'm comfortable in my skin, inside and out. "

Jaws dropped as The Politician star and presenter Gwyneth Paltrow hit the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday in a floaty, decidedly see-through tulle Fendi gown from the pre-fall 2020 collection.

"She's naked in the most beautiful way," her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. "That café au lait-color on her sun-kissed body is like, ‘Wow!’ She’s not saying, 'Look at me.' It’s a person saying 'I’m comfortable in my skin, inside and out. It's not wearing her in any way, shape or form.'"

The gown, covered with delicate ruched detail, was the first of multiple options that Saltzman presented to the actress and it was love at first sight. "It made her so happy!" Saltzman told THR, adding that she had taken multiple photos of the star's privates in the dress, in all kinds of light, to be sure that the tulle undergarments they created to accompany the gown didn't play peek-a-boo in the wrong places.

Patrow accessorized with Bulgari diamonds: Three necklaces that Saltzman sewed together and uniquely styled under the dress to twinkle through more subtly from underneath and mega-watt earrings.

The reactions on social media were mixed; some were shocked that the star was “straight-up naked,” as one comment phrased it.

Referring to the exposed Dior corset worn by Charlize Theron, a Twitter user wrote: “Between Charlize Theron’s front and Gwyneth Paltrow’s rear, this is NOT a good night for fashion at the #goldenglobes.”

Fashion critic duo Tom and Lorenzo Tweeted: “Gwyneth Paltrow, darling, no. That’s a for-the-runway-only look.”

Saltzman, like others, saw it differently — as a symbol of empowerment, with fans calling her "perfect" and "beautiful."

"Gwyneth is willing to really go for things, and I respect who she is as a powerful women. I couldn't accomplish half of what she's done. So I wanted to empower her with her clothing choice to say, 'Practice what you preach.' Her whole thing is about health, wellness, fun, business. She takes all sorts of risks. It's about her body, her beauty, her elegance," Saltzman said.